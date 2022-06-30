5 pedestrians injured in when man loses control of truck at Newton flea market; 83-year-old from Conover charged

Five people, including two small children, were injured in a vehicle crash at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday. An 83-year-old man was charged.

Police said Gerald S. Flowers, of Conover, was driving a Ford truck when he lost control and struck an appliance display in Thursday's open-air flea market. Several appliances struck pedestrians as they were walking in the area, according to a Newton Police Department release. Flowers was charged with careless and reckless driving and damage to property.

Glenda Martinez Castillo, 42, of Morganton, Samantha Holsclaw, 33, of Hickory, Becky Travis, 65, of Newton and a 3-year-old were transported to area hospitals. A 5-year-old was treated at the scene by EMS, Newton police said.

All injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Newton police said in the release.