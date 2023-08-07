Nearly 5,000 people remained without power at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday in Statesville, according to a Facebook post by the city.

City crews were clearing at least two toppled trees and restoring power to the downtown Statesville area on Monday following a powerful thunderstorm that rolled through the downtown area.

The city Facebook post around 7 p.m on Monday said:

"Unfortunately, the storm managed to take down a total of 6 circuits across the city, but the good news is that we've successfully restored power to 2 of them.

However, the storm left behind quite a mess, with tree limbs scattered across roads and tangled up in power lines. Our dedicated street department and electric department are currently hard at work, collaborating to clear these obstacles and restore normalcy as soon as possible.

"We understand the frustration of those who are still facing power outages, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."