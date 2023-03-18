A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County claimed the life of a 4-year-old and injured two other children on Friday.

The initial investigation indicated impairment was a contributing factor in the wreck, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Tracy Michelle Blanton, 40, of Lincolnton, is charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed, possession of methamphetamine and multiple vehicle violations, Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the crash in Lincoln County on Startown Road near Ritchie Road. A Mercedes ML 350 was traveling north on Startown Road, failed to reduce speed adequately and collided with a 1994 Toyota truck that was stopped in the lane, waiting to turn, Casey said.

A 4-year-old riding in the Toyota died at the scene. Two other passengers in the Toyota, ages 8 and 2, were injured and transported by EMS to area hospitals. The passengers in the Toyota were not restrained by car seats, Casey said.

Blanton, the driver of the Mercedes, was not injured. The driver of the Toyota, Jorge Isabel Vivas, 63, of Lincolnton, was not injured, Casey said.

Blanton received a $65,000 bond. She is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center, Casey said.

Startown Road was closed in the area for approximately 2 hours during the on-scene investigation, Casey said.