33-year-old motorcyclist killed in Alexander County crash

A motorcyclist died in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 64 in Alexander County on Thursday.

Charles Eugene Moore, 33, of Taylorsville, died at the scene.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the collision on U.S. Highway 64 near Golf Course Lane. A 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster, driven by Moore, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 64. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound 2003 Chevrolet truck, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in a news release.

Another eastbound vehicle struck Moore after the initial collision, Swagger said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Gregory Daniels, 53, of Taylorsville, was transported by Alexander County EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory with non-life-threatening injuries, Swagger said.

The preliminary investigation indicated Moore was travelling at an excessive speed. Speed was a contributing circumstance in the initial collision, Swagger said.

The highway was closed for more than four hours during the on-scene investigation, Swagger said.