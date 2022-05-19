 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

33-year-old from Conover died in car accident in Iredell County

  • Updated
  • 0

A Conover man died on Wednesday in a wreck in Iredell County.

Joey Daniel Mitzel, 33, of Conover, was traveling east on a moped on Rimrock Road when he collided head-on with a westbound 2004 Honda Civic near Cartner Road on Wednesday afternoon, a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Mitzel died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, Hugo Adalberto Lopez Martinez, 20, of Harmony and two child passengers were not injured. No charges have been filed.

State troopers responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m. The collision remains under investigation, the release said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

ESA’s Solar Orbiter just captured some incredible video of the Sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert