33-year-old from Conover died in car accident in Iredell County

A Conover man died on Wednesday in a wreck in Iredell County.

Joey Daniel Mitzel, 33, of Conover, was traveling east on a moped on Rimrock Road when he collided head-on with a westbound 2004 Honda Civic near Cartner Road on Wednesday afternoon, a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Mitzel died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, Hugo Adalberto Lopez Martinez, 20, of Harmony and two child passengers were not injured. No charges have been filed.

State troopers responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m. The collision remains under investigation, the release said.