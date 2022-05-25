32-year-old Claremont man charged after fatal car accident in Catawba County

A 32-year-old Claremont man involved in a fatal car crash on Monday was charged with multiple traffic violations including unsafe tires and a child restraint violation, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Michael Leon Travis was charged with driving while license revoked, seatbelt violation, child restraint violation, registration violation, insurance violation, inspection violation and unsafe tires, according to the update.

Herman Edgar Phillips, 77, of Claremont, died in a car crash on Oxford School Road at the intersection of River Bend Road on Monday. Four other people, including a 7-year-old, were injured and taken to local hospitals, a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, a 2000 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on River Bend Road. The Rav4 attempted to turn right onto Oxford School Road, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and collided with a westbound 2000 Toyota Tacoma, the release said.

Phillips was the driver of the Rav4. He died at the scene. A passenger in the Rav4, Janet Wyatt, 65, of Claremont, was injured and transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center, the release said.

Travis, the driver of the Tacoma, and passenger Vanessa Travis, 37, of Claremont, were injured and transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center. A 7-year-old passenger was also injured and transported to the hospital, the release said.