A 3-year-old drowned in a pool in Caldwell County over the weekend, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a home on Woodmont Court shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Capt. Aaron Barlowe said the child was found in a pool in the backyard of the home.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating to determine how the drowning occurred. No charges were filed as of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Barlowe said.

Woodmont Court is located between Gamewell and Cajah’s Mountain in the southern part of Caldwell County, according to Google Maps.