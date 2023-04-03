A 24-year-old Newton man died after his 1990 Ford Mustang left the highway and struck a road sign and a tree on Saturday.

The wreck occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m. on N.C. Highway 127 near Leslie Avenue, according to a release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Mustang, Kiowa Chenoa Partin, 24, died at the scene. A passenger in the Mustang was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

The driver and passenger were not restrained by seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle during the collision, according to the highway patrol.

The section of N.C. Highway 127 was partially closed for approximately one hour during the on-scene investigation, the release said.