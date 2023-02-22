A Conover man died in a single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County on Tuesday.

Jonathon Irineo Betancourt, 24, died at the scene of the crash on Valway Road near U.S. Highway 321 in Caldwell County, N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

State troopers responded to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. A 2004 Hyundai Accent, driven by Betancourt, was traveling south on Valway Road. The vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and collided with a tree, Casey said.

Betancourt was not restrained by a seatbelt, Casey said.

The preliminary investigation indicates speed was a contributing circumstance in the crash, Casey said.