23-year-old shot in leg near West Hickory Senior Center

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg near the West Hickory Senior Center on 17th Street SW on Friday.

Joshua Franklin Roland, of Hickory, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg Friday afternoon. Roland was in a 2006 Nissan Sentra when he was shot, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said in an email.

Roland was treated at the hospital and released, Hart said. The shooting appeared to be accidental, Hart said. No charges have been filed.

Hart said it is unclear if Roland was the driver of the vehicle or a passenger. She said police do not know if the car was parked at the time of the shooting.

Hickory police seized a 9mm handgun. Shell casings, a pill grinder and straws were also collected as evidence, according to the police report.