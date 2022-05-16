2-year-old left critically injured after being struck by vehicle near Denver church

A 2-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a car in Denver on Sunday.

Miacaiah Famoh, of Charlotte, was walking in a church parking lot on N.C. Highway 16 in Denver. Other people were in the parking area, but the child was not being directly supervised, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in an email.

Famoh was struck by a 2021 Mercedes-Benz, heading south, when he walked onto N.C. Highway 16 near Mundy Road, Swagger said. Troopers responded and investigated shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Famoh was taken to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital with critical injuries, Swagger said.

No charges have been filed against the 84-year-old driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Swagger said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

