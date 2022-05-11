2 injured in crash on NC 16 in Conover

A two-vehicle crash in Conover sent two people to an area hospital with injuries, according to reports from the scene.
The collision occurred on N.C. Highway 16 before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Conover police are investigating.
A two-vehicle crash in Conover sent two people to an area hospital with injuries, according to reports from the scene.
The collision occurred on N.C. Highway 16 before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Conover police are investigating.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A vehicle crash claimed the life of a man and left a woman injured in Caldwell County on Sunday.
An 18-year-old Hickory High School student drowned in Lookout Shoals Lake in Catawba County on Tuesday evening.
A 64-year-old man died in a crash on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory on Tuesday evening.
A River Bend Middle School coach was fired after three buses were damaged when a student lost control of the coach’s vehicle and collided with…
One person was killed in a wreck on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory, where construction crews are repairing and resurfacing t…
An off-duty Hudson police officer was reportedly involved in an accidental shooting leaving one person injured on April 20, officials said.
Harry M. Arndt Middle School students were evacuated from the campus off Springs Road on Wednesday morning for about two hours in response to …
One Sherrills Ford man died and another was injured in a car wreck Saturday evening.
Hickory firefighters spent the early morning hours Wednesday battling a fire at a vacant factory building across from Parkway House restaurant…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.