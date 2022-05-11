 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 injured in crash on NC 16 in Conover

0511 wreck on NC 16.jpg

Two vehicles crashed on N.C. Highway 16 on Wednesday evening.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

A two-vehicle crash in Conover sent two people to an area hospital with injuries, according to reports from the scene.

The collision occurred on N.C. Highway 16 before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Conover police are investigating.

