2 children, 2 adults injured in Alexander County crash

Two children and two adults were injured in a vehicle crash in Alexander County on Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 64 near McClain Road in Alexander County. The crash involved at least two cars, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.
State troopers were on the scene for nearly an hour and a half, Swagger said.
No additional information was available as of Wednesday morning.
