2-car crash in Hickory under investigation; no serious injuries reported

  • Updated
  • 0
060722-hdr-news-wreck-p1

Hickory firefighters along with Catawba County EMS responded to a two-car wreck on 1000 block of 12th Avenue NW Monday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported. Hickory police are investigating the wreck.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

