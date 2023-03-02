A tractor-trailer truck overturned on U.S. Highway 64 in Alexander County on Thursday morning blocking the road and sending at least one person to a hospital for treatment.

Shannon Roberts with the Alexander County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the truck was injured in the wreck and taken by emergency officials for treatment.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. and was near where Old Mountain Road intersects with U.S. Highway 64,

Traffic was being rerouted around the accident site as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Hiddenite firefighter Brian Mitchell said the delays could last until 9 a.m. or later on Thursday.