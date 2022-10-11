 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
13-year-old dies when dirt bike, truck collide in Alexander County

A 13-year-old riding a dirt bike died Monday due to injuries he suffered in a head-on crash in Alexander County on Sunday.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, a dirt bike traveling south on Barrett Mountain Road drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck. Troopers investigated the collision shortly after 4 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the dirt bike, Skylar Alan Chapman, 13, of Taylorsville, was critically injured. He was treated by EMS and transported by a helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. He died Monday morning, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

