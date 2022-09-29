1 dead as motorcycle collides with car; Harley-Davidson driver charged with DWI

A Claremont woman died in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle in Catawba County on Tuesday. The man driving the motorcycle was charged with driving while impaired, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Tony Travis, 43, of Catawba, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. The passenger, Jacquelin Danielle York, 36, of Claremont, was critically injured and transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center before being transferred by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, where she died, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said via email.

The driver of the second vehicle, Patricia Griffin, 67, of Statesville, and a 67-year-old passenger were not injured, Swagger said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Kale Road near Hudson Chapel Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. A 2000 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Kale Road, crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound 2011 Honda CR-V. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected, Swagger said.

Alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing circumstance in the collision, Swagger said.

Investigating troopers charged Travis with driving while impaired. Additional charges are pending, Swagger said. Kale Road was closed in the area for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation, Swagger said.