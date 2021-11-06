Access becomes more crucial as internet plays increasing role in school, health care

Marty Sharpe’s family was among the hundreds quarantined for almost two weeks after a COVID-19 exposure this year.
The quarantine meant online classes and virtual assignments for his children. Sharpe already knew the role internet access played in school through his role as chief technology officer for Catawba County Schools, but seeing it firsthand emphasized its importance.
“It would have been impossible for them to continue and keep up (without internet),” Sharpe said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, internet access, availability and affordability were a growing concern for Catawba County leaders. The pandemic brought the importance of the internet to the forefront.
Schools, work and even health care went virtual for many people, Catawba County Chief Information Officer Rick Pilato said. Quarantines and isolation continue to keep people home and make internet a requirement.
Those institutions were already moving in the direction of virtual connection before, but the rapid increase made clear the need for all to have access to the internet.
“I think it’s really been on the radar for quite a while,” Pilato said. “The discussion has really ramped up in the last two years with the pandemic and everyone moving to a more virtual environment.”
Increasingly, the internet is a requirement, Pilato said. It’s needed for school, especially when schools went virtual in 2020. It’s needed to get work done in nearly all fields. It’s needed to access information on health care or even attend virtual appointments.
Though data says internet access is widely available in Catawba County, price and speed keep it out of reach for some.
Speed, price play important role
There is at least one internet provider available for about 99.5% of people in Catawba County, according to the N.C. Broadband Infrastructure Office’s adoption and availability analysis. There are three or more providers for much of the county.
That number drops slightly for internet with more than 100 megabytes per second download speeds and 10 Mbps upload speeds. Those speeds are available to about 98% of the county.
Throughout much of Catawba County, only one provider offers speeds of 100/10 Mbps, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission.
Speed availability is a crucial aspect in the internet access discussion, Pilato said. Just because internet is available, it may not be fast enough to handle what is needed.
A family that has one person working from home and two children taking classes or completing homework online needs higher speeds to get things done, especially with the increase in video conferencing.
The areas with slower internet speeds are mostly in the east and west corners of the county.
“There are parts of the county that lack reasonable speed and broadband capacity,” Pilato said.
There are gaps in the Sherrills Ford area and Vale area, as well as some other spots throughout the county, according to FCC maps.
In Catawba County, another large issue is affordability and adoption, Pilato said.
About 66% of households in the county have a broadband subscription as of 2019, according to the N.C. Broadband Infrastructure Office. About 16% have no internet access at all.
“Affordability is a little more widespread throughout the county,” Pilato said.
With the need for internet access ever more important, the county is planning to study availability and need.
The study will examine where internet is available and what fixed wire or broadband cables are in place, as well as the pricing of providers. The study will also involve getting input from citizens about their experiences with internet access.
“Part of our goal is to try to identify the aspects we need to address,” Pilato said.
The county’s leverage and impact on internet access is limited, he said. One thing the study could help the county do is entice new providers in areas that lack adequate service.
On the affordability side, the county can make more of a difference. The library system plays a big part in providing internet access for those who can’t afford it, Catawba County Library System Director Siobhan Loendorf said.
Last year, when COVID-19 increased the need for internet connection, the library system put up seven Wi-Fi hotspots in the parking lots of businesses, parks and other areas where no free internet is available, she said. The hotspots are used regularly. Over 1,000 different devices connected to the internet through the hotspots in one month this summer, Loendorf said.
The library also has 30 internet hotspots, 28 laptops and 48 tablets available. The hotspots were checked out 567 times in the last fiscal year, from July 2020 through June 2021.
The library also offers computers on-site, which were used 22,773 times in the last fiscal year.
“I think the need for connection to the internet is here to stay and is just going to get strong and stronger,” Loendorf said.
To address that need, a task force led by K-64 and Catawba Valley Community College is bringing together many organizations to discuss internet in Catawba County.
“I don’t think we’re going to be able to solve all the issues out there but we can find some solutions,” Pilato said.
‘Collective strength’
The new task force met for the first time in August. Participants included school leaders, business owners, health care providers and more, according to Nick Plemmons, who is leading the task force for K-64.
K-64 Executive Director Chris Reese said he hopes bringing together different organizations will lead to action in widening internet access.
“There’s a collective strength to getting all the major stakeholders together,” Reese said. The task force is aimed at getting everyone on the same page.
Different organizations are studying internet access in Catawba County. The task force brings all of them together so work isn’t repeated unnecessarily, Plemmons said.
K-64 is a natural leader for the group because of its involvement in getting students in Catawba County equipped with laptops and other devices, Reese said.
The task force is aimed at informing organizations about the needs and the gaps of internet access in the county. Plemmons thinks doing so could create change in itself.
“Just naturally by what we’re doing now, the more exposure and conversations that are made can get things moving,” Plemmons said.
The benefits of increasing internet availability and affordability are vast, Reese said. Children can learn more easily, people have more work opportunities, health care is more accessible and widespread access could even be a draw for new businesses, he said.
“If we have better broadband for the entire county we could lure or bring outside industry,” Reese said.
The county’s school districts are important players in the discussion around internet access because the internet plays a crucial role in education now, Reese said.
Equity in education
For students of Catawba County Schools, it’s critical to have an internet connection, Chief Technology Officer Marty Sharpe said.
Students need internet for homework, to access cloud-based services, chat with teachers and collaborate with other students, he said. Without it, they aren’t able to do their work, especially in the age of COVID-19, Sharpe said.
The schools’ transition to virtual classes in 2020 was a jolt to the system’s efforts to include more technology and virtual tools in class.
The school district didn’t have to worry about devices, at least, because of the help of K-64 in getting students laptops in years prior, Reese said.
They did have to pay attention to internet access, Sharpe said.
“That’s one of the things we’re putting a priority on is trying to provide for those who don’t have access — it’s about equity,” Sharpe said.
Catawba County Schools see the most issues with availability in the Banoak and Sherrills Ford area, Sharpe said. There are more students in those areas that are unable to get broadband subscriptions. If they can, it’s often not fast enough for the video calls and videos students are asked to watch, Sharpe said.
More broadly across the district, there are families that struggle to afford internet.
In both of these cases, the school system is trying to bridge the gap by offering hotspots to connect through wireless data.
The school system has 1,000 hotspots available that can be checked out for a year at a time (or less) if needed. This year, Catawba County Schools has about 600 hotspots checked out.
The hotspots aren’t always a perfect fix, Sharpe said.
“To be honest, sometimes even cellular hotspots aren’t the greatest service,” Sharpe said. That is especially true in areas where there are minimal broadband services, he said.
K-64 is working with school districts to address the affordability issue, but it’s difficult to tackle, Reese said. They have done some research on how people can get discounted internet, and the schools try to spread the word.
“There’s only so much we can do, Reese said.
The devices already in the hands of many of the county’s students make the internet within reach, but don’t quite close that gap.
Sharpe sees that gap — between those with and without internet — becoming more important.
“There is a need in our community,” Sharpe said. “Not just for education, but I think this (pandemic) has opened up people’s eyes in telehealth and the medical field. There is a lot more need for internet access.”
Health care online
The internet is playing a bigger role in health care, especially due to the pandemic, according to health-care providers in Catawba County.
At Frye Regional Medical Center, COVID-19 pushed the hospital to change how and where people get care, Marketing and Communications Director Ann Metz said.
Frye now uses virtual appointments to screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms and as alternatives to in-person appointments. Appointments can take place through phones, computers and digital tablets, Metz said.
“(Frye) has embraced telehealth technology to connect patients to vital health care services through videoconferences, remote monitoring, electronic consults and wireless communication,” she said.
Catawba Valley Health System has also increased telehealth visits but still puts an emphasis on in-person visits to provide equal access to care, according to CVHS Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Matt Webber.
With internet access, patients can elect to do visits at home, removing any transportation barriers. Telehealth also allows for easy follow-up appointments and scheduling, Metz said.
Eleanor Health, an addiction clinic with a location in Hickory, offers virtual visits as well. The virtual visits can take away the stigma of going to a mental health treatment facility in person, CEO Corbin Petro said.
Accessing care online can remove obstacles to care, but accessing internet is a barrier in itself.
That’s why county leaders are aiming to get internet to all, Pilato said.
“Ultimately our goal is that everyone in the county has necessary broadband access,” he said.