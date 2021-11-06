Access becomes more crucial as internet plays increasing role in school, health care

The areas with slower internet speeds are mostly in the east and west corners of the county.

“There are parts of the county that lack reasonable speed and broadband capacity,” Pilato said.

There are gaps in the Sherrills Ford area and Vale area, as well as some other spots throughout the county, according to FCC maps.

In Catawba County, another large issue is affordability and adoption, Pilato said.

About 66% of households in the county have a broadband subscription as of 2019, according to the N.C. Broadband Infrastructure Office. About 16% have no internet access at all.

“Affordability is a little more widespread throughout the county,” Pilato said.

With the need for internet access ever more important, the county is planning to study availability and need.

The study will examine where internet is available and what fixed wire or broadband cables are in place, as well as the pricing of providers. The study will also involve getting input from citizens about their experiences with internet access.

“Part of our goal is to try to identify the aspects we need to address,” Pilato said.