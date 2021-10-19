ACAP to present program on dealing with dementia

HICKORY — Adult Children of Aging Parents (ACAP) presents, “Caring and Coping: When a Loved One Has Dementia,” on Friday, Nov. 5, from 1-4:15 p.m. Teepa Snow, world-renowned dementia expert, is the program speaker. Registration is required, but there is no cost to attend. The virtual symposium is offered via Zoom.

More than 5 million people in the United States have some form of dementia. Caring for someone with dementia can be challenging. The symposium will help families and professionals learn how to effectively interact with and care for someone who has dementia and discover ways to cope with the inherent challenges.

Symposium attendees will gain insight into the many forms of dementia and what happens with brain changes, become aware of recent research findings, and learn practical tips for a positive approach to caring for a loved one or client with dementia.