ACAP to present program on dealing with dementia

HICKORY — Adult Children of Aging Parents (ACAP) presents, “Caring and Coping: When a Loved One Has Dementia,” on Friday, Nov. 5, from 1-4:15 p.m. Teepa Snow, world-renowned dementia expert, is the program speaker. Registration is required, but there is no cost to attend. The virtual symposium is offered via Zoom.
More than 5 million people in the United States have some form of dementia. Caring for someone with dementia can be challenging. The symposium will help families and professionals learn how to effectively interact with and care for someone who has dementia and discover ways to cope with the inherent challenges.
Symposium attendees will gain insight into the many forms of dementia and what happens with brain changes, become aware of recent research findings, and learn practical tips for a positive approach to caring for a loved one or client with dementia.
Snow, one of the world’s leading advocates and educators for dementia and other forms of brain change, is the symposium presenter. With more than 40 years of varied clinical and academic experiences as an occupational therapist, educator, and in-demand speaker, Snow combines engaging stories, real-life experiences, compassionate humor and practical tips to help attendees gain greater understanding of dementia, increase their knowledge about reasons people with brain change do what they do, and learn ways to care for a loved one or care recipient who has dementia.
The symposium is supported by EveryAge, Sustaining Partner; Home Instead, Presenting Sponsor; and 21 local businesses, agencies and organizations in ACAP chapter areas. ACAP is a nonprofit organization with local chapters currently in Hickory, Statesville, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. The mission of ACAP is to provide information, resources, support and community for adult-children as they care for their aging parents and for themselves. ACAP’s monthly educational programs, videos, podcasts and other resources are open to all and are at no cost.
For more information or to register for the symposium, or to learn more about ACAP, its programs and its local chapters, go to www.ACAPcommunity.org.