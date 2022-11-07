ACAP Hickory-Foothills to present educational program

HICKORY — ACAP Hickory-Foothills invites the public to attend its free Nov. 10 program on Family Dynamics in Caregiving.

This program is designed to help adult-children and their families learn to communicate more effectively so they may express their concerns, share the workload more appropriately, make decisions collaboratively and, in general, care for their aging parents as a more balanced family unit.

ACAP Hickory-Foothills, the local chapter of ACAPcommunity, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, provides information, resources, support and community for adult-child caregivers as they care for their aging parents and for themselves.

Cost-free educational programs are offered the second Thursday of each month, 5:30-7 p.m. in the ground-floor auditorium of the Catawba County Main Library in Newton, 115 W. C St., unless otherwise noted. Although designed for adult-child caregivers, programs are open to all. Visit www.ACAPcommunity.org .