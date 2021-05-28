Abernethy Laurels to host blood drive

NEWTON — Abernethy Laurels retirement community will hold a blood drive on Thursday, June 24 on its campus located at 102 Leonard Ave. in Newton. The American Red Cross will have its mobile unit on site from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Blood donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Amazon. Restrictions apply.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org.

An estimated 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood or platelets, but of those, less than 10 percent actually donate each year. If you are healthy and eligible, come out to donate. Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment, roll up your sleeve and become a part of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross. If you are curious if you are a candidate for donation or to learn more about the importance of blood donation, visit redcrossblood.org/.

To register or for more information about the drive, call Alora Burrell at 828-465-8028. To streamline your donation experience, complete your pre-donation reading and health history at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or with the Blood Donor App before your appointment.