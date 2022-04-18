Abernethy Laurels teaching CNAs in-house, offering pay during training

Facing staff shortages and hiring standstills, like many other companies right now, one senior living center in Newton decided to train and certify nursing assistants.

Abernethy Laurels is training certified nursing assistants in-house. The senior living center is paying those trainees a wage as they train for four weeks, then offering the trainees jobs at Abernethy Laurels as soon as they graduate, Abernethy Laurels Executive Director Amber McIntosh said.

The program took months to put together, she said. The company pulled together a curriculum for four-week and eight-week CNA certification programs. The program was approved by the state. Abernethy Laurels nurses Linda Goble and Susan Young teach the classes, McIntosh said.

The program is helping fill the organization’s need for CNAs. Abernethy Laurels tried offering sign-on bonuses, increased wages and flexible schedules to recruit new employees. With a paid CNA program, Abernethy Laurels removed the barrier of unpaid training time or job uncertainty.

“Many individuals are unable to go without getting paid while they receive training,” McIntosh said. “This program allows individuals to become employed first then go through the training. This affords many the opportunity to receive training that they may otherwise not be able to.”

If the new hires stay with Abernethy Laurels for a year, the CNA program is free of charge.

Abernethy Laurels is training and certifying about 10 students in each month-long program. The retirement community plans to continue it as long as it’s needed.

“The health care industry is always in need of trained nursing assistants. We wanted to help create more trained professionals,” McIntosh said.

