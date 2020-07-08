Abernethy Laurels sees 2nd COVID-19 outbreak; 6th in Catawba County

Catawba County saw an increase of 35 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new confirmed cases put the county’s total at 1,081 cases, 492 of which have recovered. Hospitalizations in the county dropped from a high of 20 to 16 people on Wednesday. Fourteen people have died from COVID-19 in Catawba County.
A new outbreak in a nursing home was reported on Wednesday at Abernethy Laurels retirement community, the second outbreak the nursing home has seen.
Three residents and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from public health.
The facility's past outbreak, which was resolved, saw two residents and one staff member who got the virus. All later tested negative.
Abernethy Laurels and the health department will do more testing and implement cleaning and isolation practices to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
While the majority of Catawba County’s cases are from community spread, the county has seen six outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living centers, according to the health department. Four outbreaks are ongoing, two are considered over. Abernethy Laurels accounts for two of those outbreaks. One is considered ongoing while the previous one is considered over.
There are three additional outbreaks that are considered ongoing.
Trinity Ridge recently reported five confirmed cases in staff members and five confirmed cases in residents, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
At the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont, Catawba County’s largest nursing home outbreak, there have been 62 confirmed cases, according to the state. Seventeen staff members had the virus and 45 residents. Nine resident deaths are associated with COVID-19.
The third active outbreak, at Brookdale Falling Creek assisted living, has just two confirmed cases, the minimum to be considered an outbreak. The cases, both in residents, have not grown since the outbreak was reported.
Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said as COVID-19 spreads, it continues to impact those in nursing homes and assisted living. Most cases are passed through community spread and can reach those in health care or those caring for people in congregate living facilities.
“We are deeply concerned about how difficult preventing the spread of COVID-19 is proving to be in Catawba County,” McCracken said in the press release. “COVID-19 is spreading before people even realize they are infected. This is significantly increasing our local case numbers countywide and, as we have seen in the past few days, continuing to impact our most vulnerable residents.”
Burke County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county total to 1,116 cases. Of those, 846 people have recovered, 20 people have died and seven are hospitalized.
Burke County has seen two congregate living outbreaks making up 97 of the county’s cases and 14 of the COVID-19 deaths, according to NCDHHS. The county has not seen new congregate living cases since May, according to information from the county.
Caldwell County reported a new outbreak at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation with two employees testing positive. The county also saw eight new cases at Brockford Inn Assisted Living, where 40 residents and 18 employees have tested positive.
Caldwell reported a total of 29 new cases, putting the county total at 555 cases. Of those cases, 301 people have recovered, six have died and 16 are hospitalized.
Alexander County has 132 cases and one death, as of the most recent update from the county.
Statewide, 1,435 new cases were reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 77,310 cases.
The state reached a new high for hospitalizations for the third day in a row on Wednesday with 994 people in the hospital with COVID-19. At least 1,441 people have died with the virus.
