ABC store planned in heart of Sherrills Ford development

A new ABC store is planned for Sherrills Ford. It will be paid for with profits from alcohol sales.

The Catawba County ABC Board has extra money from alcohol sales this year, General Manager Ronald Kaylor said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.

The ABC board wants to use the money to build a new store, he said at the Monday meeting. ABC board revenue is used for operational costs, then distributed to law enforcement and set aside for alcohol education. The rest is typically given to Catawba County.

This year, the Catawba County ABC Board wants to keep $587,000 of the profits for its capital improvement fund. The board of commissioners’ finance and personnel subcommittee recommended the full board approve the use of the money.

The ABC board made a similar request in March amid high profits.

“It’s the same thing … we have too much money,” Kaylor said at Monday’s meeting.

The county currently has 11 ABC stores. There are two in the Sherrills Ford area.