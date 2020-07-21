ABC store opening in Bethlehem

Alexander County is getting a liquor store in Bethlehem, nearly four years after the county voted to allow alcohol sales.

The new store opens on Monday on N.C. 127 near Rink Dam Road, Alexander County ABC Commission Board Chair Judy Caywood said. It is the second in the county but the only one run by the county, she said. The Taylorsville ABC store is operated by the Catawba County ABC Board.

Countywide referendums to allow the sale of alcohol and ABC stores passed in November 2016, Caywood said. Since, the county worked to study where the best place for an ABC store would be and to put together a commission.

“It doesn't happen overnight,” she said. “Last year, the county commissioners appointed an ABC board and from that we have been working to get this store open.”

The Bethlehem area was chosen for its lack of an ABC store and vicinity to a grocery store and several shops, Caywood said. The shopping plaza -- Bethlehem Crossroads Shopping Center-- turned a large retail space into two small spaces, meeting the needs for the ABC store, she said. The store is about 25,000 square feet.

The store brings added convenience for those in southern Alexander County and potentially for people in the Viewmont area, Caywood said.