AARP Tax Aide volunteers to begin free preparation

HICKORY — Due to precautions prescribed by AARP, there will be no face-to-face tax preparation by AARP Tax Aide volunteers this year. Free tax preparation will be performed using a drop-off of tax information at an appointed time followed by pick-up of the completed forms at a later time.

Tax Aide volunteers will be available for drop-off on Tuesdays beginning Feb. 2, at the Catawba County Library in Newton. Drop-offs will begin on Monday, Feb. 1, at the West Hickory Senior Center. Appointments are required in order to maintain pandemic safety procedures.

Beginning Jan. 19, appointments can be made by calling 828-358-4669 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be patient when calling this number and do not attempt to leave a message. This service is open to all members of the community.