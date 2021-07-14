A weight lifted: Victim's family relieved at capture of fugitive couple

Other family members remembered Michelle as a person who had love for everyone.

“If (Tangela Parker) would have just give her just a little bit of a time, she would have loved her too because (Michelle) loved everybody,” Michelle Marlow’s widower Justin Marlow said.

When asked what message she would have for the Parkers, Mak Marlow said it was hard to say.

“I have things that I would love to express but I don’t think that I’ve yet discovered the words to express those feelings because of course there’s a feeling of hatred and disgust but that’s pretty much a given,” she said. “I don’t really think there’s words to express the loss that those two people caused.”

Other family members offered their own thoughts on the impact of the killing on the family.

“They just destroyed a family,” Justin Marlow said. Walker said that the family was left with “heartache, sadness and a piece of our heart that will always be missing.”

The family also expressed appreciation for the work of the U.S. Marshals who searched for and arrested the Parkers. Even as they were grateful that the Parkers were in custody, the family was also aware that Tuesday’s news did not signify an end.

“It’s far from over,” Mak Marlow said. “It’s far from being finished. It’s like one chapter has ended and another one is just now beginning.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

