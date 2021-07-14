A weight lifted: Victim's family relieved at capture of fugitive couple

Michelle Marlow’s loved ones had already made plans to visit her grave on Tuesday in a show of mourning and commemoration to mark six months since she had been killed.
The tone of the event was transformed by a development that afternoon. Tangela and Eric Parker, co-workers of Marlow’s who have been charged in her death, were captured in Arizona.
Makayla “Mak” Marlow, Michelle’s daughter, said the news added an element of celebration to the gathering.
She had a smile on her face as she recounted receiving the call from her father that the Parkers had been found.
Mak Marlow said she fell into a bewildered silence for what seemed like two minutes. She needed assurance.
“I was asking, ‘Are you sure? Are you 100%? You know, like I need definitive proof,” Mak Marlow said. “You know, tell me it’s like a 100% and it was. I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.”
There were also clear signs of mourning amidst the joy and relief. Christina Walker, Michelle Marlow’s sister, spent several minutes weeping in front of her sister’s grave.
Mak Marlow also fought back tears when she was asked to think about and describe her mother.
“Easily one of the most optimistic people that I’ve ever met,” Mak Marlow said. “Never had anything bad to say about anybody. She believed in everybody and heavily believed in second chances, no matter what you did.”
Other family members remembered Michelle as a person who had love for everyone.
“If (Tangela Parker) would have just give her just a little bit of a time, she would have loved her too because (Michelle) loved everybody,” Michelle Marlow’s widower Justin Marlow said.
When asked what message she would have for the Parkers, Mak Marlow said it was hard to say.
“I have things that I would love to express but I don’t think that I’ve yet discovered the words to express those feelings because of course there’s a feeling of hatred and disgust but that’s pretty much a given,” she said. “I don’t really think there’s words to express the loss that those two people caused.”
Other family members offered their own thoughts on the impact of the killing on the family.
“They just destroyed a family,” Justin Marlow said. Walker said that the family was left with “heartache, sadness and a piece of our heart that will always be missing.”
The family also expressed appreciation for the work of the U.S. Marshals who searched for and arrested the Parkers. Even as they were grateful that the Parkers were in custody, the family was also aware that Tuesday’s news did not signify an end.
“It’s far from over,” Mak Marlow said. “It’s far from being finished. It’s like one chapter has ended and another one is just now beginning.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.