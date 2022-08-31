A shooting death, rumors of an affair and an execution in 1879

The story of J. Wesley Wyckoff’s murder has the makings of a pulp fiction paperback novel with rumors of an affair, a wife sent to prison and a deathbed confession.

The rumors of an affair that surrounded the death of J. Wesley Wyckoff in 1879 resulted in his wife being one of two people blamed for his death and she was imprisoned for life. A deathbed confession would clear her years after the murder.

J. Wesley Wyckoff was a farmer who lived in Newton in 1878. He was married to Sarah, and they lived on a farm by their neighbor Bob McCorkle. He was also a farmer.

According to an article printed in the Newton Observer on June 17, 1879, McCorkle was friends with the Wyckoffs and regularly visited them to have dinner. “… J. Wesley (Wyckoff) had invited to his house Bob McCorkle and had made a friend and companion of him; had frequently invited Bob to eat at his table and to put himself on an equality with his wife and children,” the article reads.

Wesley and Sarah Wyckoff were white and Bob McCorkle was Black.

While the two households maintained a friendship, the article suggests that Sarah Wyckoff and McCorkle had an affair. “It went from bad to worse until the wife violated her marriage vow,” the article reads.

The night of the murder was Nov. 7, 1878. Around 8 p.m., one of the Wyckoffs’ two dogs barked and Wesley went outside. He was shot and killed.

Bob McCorkle was charged with the murder. Sarah Wyckoff was charged with accessory.

Because of the concern that the defendants wouldn’t receive a fair trial in Catawba County, the trial was moved to Alexander County, Richard Eller, a local historian who works at Catawba Valley Community College, said.

“We were so close to the slavery era in 1878 that McCorkle’s father’s (former) owner defended him,” Eller said.

The article says during the trial 25 witnesses gave testimony that proved there was an affair between the two defendants for eight years before Wesley Wyckoff’s death.

Some witnesses also said they knew the sound of McCorkle’s gun and they heard it that night.

According to an Aug. 23, 1879, article printed in the Weekly Lincoln Progress, Wesley Wyckoff found out about the affair. “(Wesley Wyckoff) merely remonstrated with his shameless wife telling her that she must not allow McCorkle to visit the house thereafter in his absence; if he did (Wyckoff) would kill him,” the article reads.

Weeks before the murder, Sarah Wyckoff told McCorkle that her husband threatened to kill him, according to the Newton Observer article.

Both McCorkle and Sarah Wyckoff were found guilty by a jury. McCorkle was sentenced to be executed on Aug. 16, 1879, in Taylorsville, becoming the first Catawba County resident to be hanged for murder.

Jury members did not like the idea of a woman being hanged, so they requested that the judge instead order a life sentence. Wyckoff was sentenced to life in prison. A week after the trial, she was transferred to the prison in Raleigh, according to the Lincoln Progress article.

More than 3,000 people attended McCorkle’s execution in Taylorsville. He denied having anything to do with the murder up to the moment of his death, according to the Lincoln Progress article.

Sarah Wyckoff pardoned five times

Forty-two years after the trial, an article was published in The Catawba News-Enterprise that claimed to clear Wyckoff after 39 years in prison.

A man, who was not named in the article, confessed what he said actually happened on Nov. 7, 1878, on his deathbed. “… he confessed that he had contrived the murder of Wyckoff, had cunningly planned the circumstances to lead to (McCorkle) and (Sarah Wyckoff),” the Catawba article reads.

Sarah Wyckoff didn’t care about the confession. Because she had been in prison for so long, she had lost all contact with her family.

Eller said she had been pardoned five times, but she denied them all choosing to remain incarcerated. “There was nobody to take her,” Eller said. “What’s interesting is that when she died there was still controversy about whether she was innocent or guilty.”

“She had nowhere to go, none to welcome her anywhere; and in prison they were good to her, and kind,” the article reads.

Before she died, Sarah requested her body be returned to Alexander County and buried next to her husband. Eller said she may have instead been buried in Raleigh.

Eller said of all the crime stories that happened in Catawba County’s earlier years, this one fascinated him the most. “I really enjoyed that one because the question of her (Sarah Wyckoff) guilt or innocence hung on for as long as she was in jail. She was in jail 42 years,” he said.

Whether or not Sarah Wyckoff had an affair with McCorkle, or another man, is questionable to Eller.

“We can be pretty satisfied that (the events) did happen, the circumstances of it, however, we don’t know,” Eller said. “Was there a white male lover for Sarah Wyckoff, or was it Bob McCorkle … It’s one of those unsolved mystery kind of things. We know Wesley Wyckoff was murdered … In all likelihood, Bob McCorkle did kill Wesley Wyckoff, but did he do it for the reasons that they stated in 1878?”

“Crimes of passion always seem to follow a similar pattern,” Eller said. “Whether it be in 1878 or now, that somebody falls in love with somebody that they shouldn’t and bad things happen. It’s as current as anything you’ll find.”