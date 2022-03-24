A ripped roof and wastewater spill: A look at the damage brought by Wednesday's storm

Tornado warning alerts blared throughout the Catawba Valley region Wednesday night, but the Hickory area was able to come away without too much serious damage despite the wild weather. More severe damage was reported in Alexander County.

Catawba County reported no damage. In Hickory, the storm caused 18,000 gallons of untreated wastewater to spill into Lake Hickory. The city said the Division of Water Resources is looking into the spill and the water was safe Thursday afternoon.

There were reports of substantial damage in Alexander County, particularly in the Little River and Sugar Loaf communities, Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said.

There were downed trees and power lines and some roads were temporarily closed Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Herman said. More than 200 people lost power at one point and 50 trees fell across roads, he said.

Though no tornados were officially confirmed in the region, Richard Ratliff’s home off Robinette Road sustained damage during a bout of intense wind, he said.

“We heard the warnings come across the cell phones last night. First time I looked out and checked, it was calm and cool. Nothing going on,” Ratliff said. “By about the third or fourth warning, the wind started blowing a little bit and then all of a sudden a big wall of rain came out of nowhere. I started hearing trees crackling and popping — that’s when we took cover in our closet.”

Ratliff said the commotion lasted around 30 seconds. After it had calmed down, he checked to see what happened around 1 a.m. That’s when he saw the roof was partially ripped off, revealing the wooden beams underneath, and the front porch banister had been destroyed. The playground equipment in the backyard was blown into the woods behind the home and the power was out.

Ratliff said he didn’t realize how much was damaged until he checked again at around 8:30 a.m. The chimney of the house was also ripped out of the roof, leaving behind a large hole.

Several trees were left lying on the ground surrounding the area.

Ratliff’s three children were staying at their grandparents’ house that night. He said he called but was unable to get an answer.

“I started freaking out a little bit. I mean, I couldn’t get hold of them and couldn’t get the kids,” Ratliff said. “(The storm) done this here, I was thinking, ‘What did it do over there?’”

Ratliff and his brother-in-law drove over to the grandparents’ home, he said. The children and grandparents were sheltering in the storm cellar and the grandfather had forgotten his phone. Ratliff said the grandparents’ home was not damaged and no one was hurt.

“(The damage) looks worse than what it is, I believe,” Ratliff said. “I can only imagine what people go through that actually lose their house. I mean I just lost my porch and my chimney. We’re lucky.”

Alexander County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Garrett Huffman came out to the home on Thursday. He said the trees were snapped off, not blown over and fell in different directions.

Ratliff described the storm as a tornado but no tornado had been confirmed as of Thursday afternoon. Huffman said he hopes the National Weather Service would come out to look into the damage.

The Ratliffs’ home is the most severe damage Huffman saw from Thursday night’s storm, Herman said.

Scotty Powell, a meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group, said the forecast heading into next week is looking pretty calm but he cautioned that Wednesday’s storm is likely the beginning of what is often an active season for storms.

“Over the next few months, it’s peak severe weather season,” Powell said. “Last night was just the first one of probably what will be several more that we deal with before we kind of put the wraps on the spring season.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

