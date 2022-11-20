A place to feel loved and safe: Community Ridge Day Care celebrates 45 years

It’s never too late to say congratulations and thank you, so even though it’s been a couple of months since the 45th anniversary of Community Ridge Day Care Center and Janie Connor’s role as educator and then director of the Hickory facility, I’m saying hats off and well done!

Community Ridge Day Care, a five-star nonprofit United Way agency, opened Sept. 13, 1977, after Ridgeview Day Care and Friendship Day Care merged. Janie was there at the start, but she came with experience, having been a teacher for six years at Ridgeview Day Care prior to the consolidation.

In 1971, Janie went to work at Ridgeview Day Care, located in the Ridgeview Community Center, as a teacher, primarily caring for 2-year-olds. She continued as a teacher after the Ridgeview community decided to combine the center with Friendship Day Care, which was housed at Friendship Baptist Church. The resulting Community Ridge Day Care began caring for children in what used to be Ridgeview’s elementary school. In 1990, Janie was named director of the center.

Sharing some history with me, Janie said the nearby Brown-Penn Recreation Center used to be the gym for all ages of students in Ridgeview. The high school part of Ridgeview School was torn down some time ago.

According to theclio.com, “Ridgeview School opened in 1927 and was the center of the neighborhood. It consisted of an elementary school and the oldest Black high school in Catawba County. Ridgeview was not only known for its achievements in athletics but also the academic standings. It continually fought for funds and excellence through the leadership of the community and Principal Taft H. Broome. The schools shut down in 1966 due to desegregation, and most of its students went to Hickory High.”

At that time, Hickory High School was known as Claremont High School and existed in the space that is now part of the SALT Block with Catawba Science Center, the Hickory Museum of Art, and so forth. Janie was a student at Claremont High School. The Ridgeview community is where her heart always has been, however, and to it she turned as a young woman seeking, from the beginning of her career, to serve it by loving and leading its children.

I visited Janie and Community Ridge Day Care on a rainy Monday morning. All was calm in the building, little children quietly engrossed in activities their teachers had prescribed. Classrooms were on both sides of a very large central hall, its walls covered in 20 or so colorful murals painted by Nadine Jenkins, a former teacher at Community Ridge, now a volunteer.

Teacher Maury Lackey talked softly to the four toddlers in her care, the quartet’s little hands working to control crayons on paper. Their cuteness as they sat on tiny, low-to-the-ground chairs pulled up to an equally low-to-the-ground table, was almost too much to bear. Janie explained that keeping the teacher-to-student ratio low was one of her priorities. She declared, “This is about quality care and giving the children the attention they really and truly need.” She added that the teachers giving the attention are credentialed educators.

Back in the central hall, I looked at a certificate pinned to a board. Its existence meant that folks from the State of North Carolina, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child Development and Early Education had assessed the day care and found it worthy of five out of five stars.

I hadn’t been at the day care 30 minutes when I thought that if I had a small child, I’d beg Miss Janie to enroll her or him as soon as there was an opening. I’ve raised children and been a teacher. I know magic when I see it, and under the direction of Janie Connor and her staff, Community Ridge Day Care is a charmed place.

A board of six individuals oversees the center. Janie spoke highly of board members past and present. “A big thank you to Donna Ballenger (deceased), [the late Congressman] Cass Ballenger’s wife,” said Janie. “Both were on the board. She helped a long time in supplying funds to Community Ridge. She’d go into her own pocketbook to help out. Her daughters Missy Ballenger Jordan and D.D. Ballenger Weaver are carrying on Donna’s legacy of supporting Community Ridge.”

After 51 years of teaching and directing, Janie’s seen a lot of children come and go, and sometimes their children and their children’s children become students at Community Ridge. “One child who came here — and his children came here — is now a board member,” said Janie.

“I see them all the time, grown up, and they tell me about their days at Community Ridge,” Janie reported. “I talked to one recently who’s a minister in Charlotte. He still sends donations to the center. He said, ‘I don’t know what would have happened to me in life if I didn’t come to Community Ridge — the love and support I received.’ I consider him another one of my sons. I only birthed two [children], but I’ve got a whole lot of children that call me Mama, Mama Janie.”

Janie said former students talk about having felt loved and safe at Community Ridge. “And we’ve had them all — African American, White, Hispanic, Asian. Once they come to the center, they belong to us. They become like family, along with their parents. I’ve done lots of counseling with parents, especially giving them the confidence to be parents.”

Speaking about her personal life, Janie stated, “Church is a big part of my life as well as family, the love of family.” Janie’s church is Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory, led by the Rev. David E. Roberts II. Janie serves as youth adviser for the Youth Missionary, which, she explained, does much for the homeless, including ringing The Salvation Army bell during the holidays.

In the community, Janie works in a number of ways. One is serving on the Ridgeview Endowment Committee for the Catawba Science Center. For more than 20 years, she’s worked to get science education into the community.

Janie also serves on Catawba County Department of Social Services’ Child Fatality Prevention Team, a group that studies child and teen deaths for the purpose of developing ways to reduce child fatalities.

As she phrased it, Janie “birthed” two children. One is Darian Connor who lives in Winston-Salem with his wife Veronica. They have two children. The other was Donsonja Connor, who taught at Community Ridge for 27 years, had a son, and was poised to take over the directorship from Janie, so she could retire. Breast cancer took Donsonja’s life Dec. 29, 2020. Janie still grieves the worst kind of heartache: the loss of one’s child, but she continues to do what she’s always done — go to work, love the children, love the community, love her family and love the Lord, and she said she’ll keep on keeping on for as long as necessary.

“I cannot do anything, all of this happened, this was God’s vision,” said Janie. “I put him first in everything I do. That’s why I’ve been able to do it for 51 years. You have to love what you’re doing. I do love what I’m doing.” Janie said she does whatever needs doing at Community Ridge, which might mean teaching a class or working in the kitchen. “Whatever needs to be done. I open in the morning and close in the evening.”

In conclusion, Janie stated, “We would like to thank all staff and board members past and present that helped make Community Ridge what it is today. We give God all the praise.”