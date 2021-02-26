A Negro Leagues player from Catawba County made history in 1926

The grave isn’t much to look at. There's no headstone. Instead, there's a small, bent metallic marker in a back corner of the graveyard at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church in Newton.

The last name of the deceased is missing, having fallen off or peeled away.

It is the final resting place of Claude “Red” Grier, a man who may soon be officially recognized as the first pitcher to throw a World Series no-hitter.

Grier, a Catawba County native, played in the Negro Leagues for about four years in the 1920s.

He recorded his historic achievement in Game 3 of the 1926 Colored World Series while pitching for the Atlantic City-based Bacharach Giants.

Grier walked six batters and struck out eight in the game. His team defeated the Chicago American Giants 10-0 that day but would go on to lose the series.

Negro Leagues historian Gary Ashwill said Grier’s no-hitter came on the heels of a poor performance in Game 2 in which Grier gave up seven runs in the first two innings.