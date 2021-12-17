'A monumental, transformative project:' Hickory leaders celebrate City Walk completion

“His thought process in the design was that Hickory was furniture and textiles so this is a weave so it’s woven like whatever they do in textiles but also it’s wood for furniture so you’re getting both aspects of our traditional business,” Young said.

Hickory resident Mary Snooks, 84, who was among those who walked across the N.C. 127 pedestrian on Thursday, spoke positively about the City Walk.

“I just think it’s really made downtown Hickory great,” Snooks said. “I thought it was a little bit wide at first but now I like it and I’m really enjoying it. It’s so neat to walk across here. It’s a neat feeling.”

‘A vision of what our city could be’

On Thursday, Mayor Hank Guess heralded the City Walk as “a monumental, transformative project for the city of Hickory,” adding: “When we set out to revitalize our city several years ago, we had a vision of what our city could be and how it could grow.”

The vision for growth that inspired the City Walk and the other major walkways the city is developing came out of discussions about the city’s future following the 2008 economic crash.