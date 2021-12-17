'A monumental, transformative project:' Hickory leaders celebrate City Walk completion

City leaders came together Thursday evening to mark the completion of the City Walk, a milestone in Hickory’s efforts aimed at improving quality of life and economic development.
Many segments of the City Walk, which runs between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory and provides enhanced infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, have been completed for a while.
The sight of people walking and riding bikes along the completed walkway have become familiar for much of the last year.
But Thursday evening was an opportunity to christen the entire walkway and showcase the most eye-catching element of the project: the N.C. 127 pedestrian bridge and large wooden arches standing over it.
The city lit up the arches for the first time shortly after the sun dropped on Thursday.
City leaders intend the arches to be a focal point, a symbol that will come to be identified with the city from far outside.
Frank Young, who serves on the Bond Implementation Commission tasked with overseeing the development of City Walk and other bond programs, recalled a conversation he had with a consultant early on in the process about the connection of the arch design to Hickory’s heritage.
“His thought process in the design was that Hickory was furniture and textiles so this is a weave so it’s woven like whatever they do in textiles but also it’s wood for furniture so you’re getting both aspects of our traditional business,” Young said.
Hickory resident Mary Snooks, 84, who was among those who walked across the N.C. 127 pedestrian on Thursday, spoke positively about the City Walk.
“I just think it’s really made downtown Hickory great,” Snooks said. “I thought it was a little bit wide at first but now I like it and I’m really enjoying it. It’s so neat to walk across here. It’s a neat feeling.”
‘A vision of what our city could be’
On Thursday, Mayor Hank Guess heralded the City Walk as “a monumental, transformative project for the city of Hickory,” adding: “When we set out to revitalize our city several years ago, we had a vision of what our city could be and how it could grow.”
The vision for growth that inspired the City Walk and the other major walkways the city is developing came out of discussions about the city’s future following the 2008 economic crash.
The city established an advisory committee called Inspiring Spaces, and city leaders visited towns such as Asheville and Greenville, South Carolina, to come up with ideas for how to change the city’s trajectory.
These leaders settled on a strategy focused on developing public amenities — in this case, a system of enhanced sidewalks to connect points of interest throughout the city and make it easier for pedestrians and bike riders to get around.
The hope was that, by investing in infrastructure to increase quality of life, the city would be in a better position to attract businesses and individuals, particularly the young working-age population the city needs.
Proponents of this vision developed a set of projects, including the City Walk, and got them on the ballot in 2014. The price tag was $40 million, which Hickory voters approved overwhelmingly.
In the last few years, the city has raised property taxes by 6 cents to pay for the bonds.
The city appointed the 42-member bond commission to work with designers and make recommendations to council for how the projects should go.
The City Walk itself was constructed under a $14.3 million contract between the city and Neill Grading & Construction Co.; the city broke ground in September 2019.
Even before the City Walk was completed, city leaders touted the growth the city has been seeing, which they attribute to the city’s commitment to the bond program.
In November, Guess estimated the city has already secured more than $566 million in investment and created 900 jobs in areas near the various projects.
Young said at Thursday’s ceremony that the success of Hickory’s bond program was plain for all to see.
“I’ve had a lot of people say, ‘Well, I hope it works’ and ‘Is it working?’” Young said. “Look around. The downtown area is 100% revitalized. It is thriving. Business is good.”
‘Rudy was right’
Thursday’s ceremonies also included recognition of former Mayor Rudy Wright, who died in 2017 and was credited for his role in fostering and supporting the city’s bond projects.
Wright’s widow Donna was present for the naming of the bridge in Wright’s honor. She helped Guess unveil a marker at the west side of the bridge designating the bridge as Rudy Wright Bridge.
Guess called Wright “one of the biggest advocates of these projects.”
“Rudy was right – r-i-g-h-t,” Guess said. “He knew that to bring people and to keep people in Hickory, the city needed to invest in the bond projects.”
Donna Wright also spoke briefly, expressing gratitude for the people who had come out to the ceremony, adding: “I just hate that Rudy wasn’t here to see it.”
