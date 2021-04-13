‘A labor of love’: CAPC plays vital role in investigating child maltreatment

“Kids are usually pretty anxious when they get here to us,” Wetmore said. “Marisol is great about getting them calm and helping them understand what we do here. A lot of children who come to us have been traumatized, so we try to make our area as comfortable and homey as possible.”

Hernandez, a licensed practical nurse (LPN), begins the exam by checking the child’s height, weight, and vitals. Then Wetmore will conduct a head-to-toe examination.

“I look at them all over and then I will have to make a report to parents, DSS, law enforcement — whoever needs the information,” Wetmore said.

During this process, Wetmore and Hernandez try to help their young patients feel as comfortable as possible. “When the child first comes back, they can pick out a blanket to keep with them during the exam and to take home with them,” Hernandez said. “We have hand-quilted blankets, fleece blankets, knitted hats, and pillow cases that they can choose from.”

Wetmore said the idea behind this is to provide children with some level of comfort during an uncomfortable situation. “This is something they can keep with them during our exam and something to take home in addition to choosing a toy to take home as well,” she said.