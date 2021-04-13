‘A labor of love’: CAPC plays vital role in investigating child maltreatment

Julia Wetmore says teachers are often the first line of defense against child abuse.
“Interestingly, when children are not with teachers our numbers drop off,” she said. “That’s a scary thing.”
Wetmore is a pediatric nurse practitioner at the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center (CAPC). She conducts medical exams on children who may be victims of abuse.
“Teachers are a lot of the time our first line of defense when it comes to abused children,” she continued. “They are often reporters (of abuse), and they are very important in the health of kids.”
In a typical year, the CAPC will serve an average of 230 families and 335 children, said Director Adrienne Opdyke.
During the summer months and around Christmas, Wetmore said the CAPC sees a decline in young patients. The same has been true during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When children aren’t being seen by their teachers and no one is calling DSS or the police, we aren’t seeing kids,” Wetmore said. “Teachers need to know how important they really are.”
The CAPC provides services to help social workers and investigators gather necessary information for child abuse cases, such as forensic interviews and medical exams. For children ages 3 and older, the process begins with a forensic interview.
A forensic interview is a structured conversation with a child intended to gather information about possible events that the child may have experienced or witnessed.
“To understand what a children’s advocacy center (CAC) is, you must understand what children face without one,” Opdyke said. “Without a CAC, the child may end up having to tell the worst story of his or her life over and over again, to doctors, cops, lawyers, therapists, investigators, judges, and others. They may have to talk about that traumatic experience in a police station where they think they might be in trouble, or may be asked the wrong questions by a well-meaning teacher or other adult that could hurt the case against the abuser.”
At the CAPC, a child tells their story once to a trained interviewer, who knows how to ask questions without re-traumatizing the child. Information gathered during the interview help a team made up of medical professionals, law enforcement, mental health, prosecution, child protective services, victim advocacy, and others decide how to help the child based on the interview.
“CACs offer therapy and medical exams, plus courtroom preparation, victim advocacy, case management, and other services,” said Opdyke. “This is called the multidisciplinary team response and is a core part of the work of CACs.”
A medical exam isn’t always necessary, but when it is Wetmore and Marisol Hernandez are ready.
“Kids are usually pretty anxious when they get here to us,” Wetmore said. “Marisol is great about getting them calm and helping them understand what we do here. A lot of children who come to us have been traumatized, so we try to make our area as comfortable and homey as possible.”
Hernandez, a licensed practical nurse (LPN), begins the exam by checking the child’s height, weight, and vitals. Then Wetmore will conduct a head-to-toe examination.
“I look at them all over and then I will have to make a report to parents, DSS, law enforcement — whoever needs the information,” Wetmore said.
During this process, Wetmore and Hernandez try to help their young patients feel as comfortable as possible. “When the child first comes back, they can pick out a blanket to keep with them during the exam and to take home with them,” Hernandez said. “We have hand-quilted blankets, fleece blankets, knitted hats, and pillow cases that they can choose from.”
Wetmore said the idea behind this is to provide children with some level of comfort during an uncomfortable situation. “This is something they can keep with them during our exam and something to take home in addition to choosing a toy to take home as well,” she said.
Toys, handmade quilts, clothes, toiletries and other items are all donated from community members. “There are a number of folks in our community who donate all of these things, and we are so very appreciative of them,” said Wetmore. “We have a lot of people in Catawba County who help us do what we do.”
“It’s very rewarding to work here and know that we are helping and providing a service to families and children in need,” Hernandez said. “Even though it can be hard with the cases that we see here, it’s rewarding to know that we are offering a space for kids to feel safe and to talk about things that are difficult to talk about.”
“This is a labor of love; it’s not easy,” admitted Wetmore. “People will sometimes say, ‘How could you possibly do that? It must be so hard,’ and it is hard, but it is crucial for our community and the children who live here. We provide an important service and we are proud of what we offer here. We love our kids.”
