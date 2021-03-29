A heart for others: Local high school senior finds passion in community service

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Comfort Care Kits was the first project Evan has led since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Due to COVID-19 I was unable to spearhead any big community projects during the spring and summer months of 2020,” he said. “Finally 2020 came to an end, and 2021 was my chance to start a new year with a new project. I knew I wanted to spearhead at least one more project before graduating from high school.”

Evan’s high school career has included making good grades, being active in sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities, and of course community service projects. Some of these include filling up Blessing Boxes in his community with nonperishable food items, having a blanket drive to benefit people experiencing homelessness, writing Christmas cards to veterans, and giving his classmates “Positive Post-Its” for encouragement as they studied to take the ACT admission test.

Evan’s interest in community service was sparked as a sophomore after he was selected to represent his high school at the annual Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) seminar. Students who attend the seminar learn leadership skills and ways to leave long-lasting impacts in their communities.