A heart for others: Local high school senior finds passion in community service

Since August 2019, Bunker Hill senior Evan Griffith has clocked 188 volunteer hours.
“Anything with a cause, I am excited to help with,” Evan said. “I realized as long as I believe in myself all things are possible. One person can make a difference in the lives of others, even me.”
His most recent community service project consisted of making emergency bags for the county foster care system. “I renamed them as Comfort Care Kits,” Evan said. “I feel like children in this situation need to have not only necessities, but some comfort items as well.”
As of March 8, Evan has donated 145 bags to the project through Family Builders of Catawba Valley. Each bag has a pair of pajamas, underwear and socks, hair brush or comb, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, body wash or bar soap, a blanket, a book, and a stuffed animal or small toy.
Evan also thought it was important to include age-appropriate items. Preteen and teen bags include deodorant and feminine hygiene products, while baby and toddler bags include diapers, wipes, and a sippy cup or bottle.
“The Comfort Care Kits project was truly a community project,” Evan said. “I could not have done it without the assistance from the many school principals who allowed me to set out donation boxes at their schools or the students, staff, parents and churches who donated all the wonderful items.”
The Comfort Care Kits was the first project Evan has led since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Due to COVID-19 I was unable to spearhead any big community projects during the spring and summer months of 2020,” he said. “Finally 2020 came to an end, and 2021 was my chance to start a new year with a new project. I knew I wanted to spearhead at least one more project before graduating from high school.”
Evan’s high school career has included making good grades, being active in sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities, and of course community service projects. Some of these include filling up Blessing Boxes in his community with nonperishable food items, having a blanket drive to benefit people experiencing homelessness, writing Christmas cards to veterans, and giving his classmates “Positive Post-Its” for encouragement as they studied to take the ACT admission test.
Evan’s interest in community service was sparked as a sophomore after he was selected to represent his high school at the annual Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) seminar. Students who attend the seminar learn leadership skills and ways to leave long-lasting impacts in their communities.
“HOBY empowers young people to dream big, make an impact, and change the world. My three-day-and-night weekend at HOBY had a huge impact on my life and the way I see myself, others, and my community,” Evan said. “As a HOBY Ambassador, I learned that being different is a positive thing; it allows me to stand out from everyone else.”
Following his graduation later this spring, Evan plans to attend a four-year university where he will major in biochemistry and minor in music. He plans to attend medical school after receiving his bachelor’s degree to become a radiologist.
“I have known since fourth grade I want to work in health care,” Evan said. “By becoming a radiologist I will be able to use science, math and technology every day in helping diagnose and treat injuries and diseases.”
Although Evan will be busy, he doesn’t plan on dropping his passion for community service.
“I love helping anybody and everybody,” Evan said. “I plan to be an active member of student government and community service groups/clubs in college. I plan to volunteer in hospitals and clinics while there and return to Catawba County upon completion of medical school so that I can continue to serve this community.”
