'A good person': Law enforcement veteran remembered

Longtime Maiden police officer James "Nelson" Miller died June 3. He was 67 and remembered as a mentor to other officers.

“Nelson was a loyal and dedicated police officer to the town of Maiden for 23 years,” said Maiden Police Chief Tracy Ledford. “He was a compassionate and caring officer to those he came in contact with. His ultimate goal was to protect and serve. No matter the circumstance Nelson treated everyone with respect and dignity. He defines what we should all aspire to be: A good person.”

Miller began his career in law enforcement in 1977 with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He began working at the Maiden Police Department in 1992.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While at Maiden, Miller taught Drug Abuse Resistance Education, the D.A.R.E. program, from 1997 until his retirement. He also worked as a resource officer at Maiden High School.

“It was these assignments that I believe allowed him the best opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Ledford. “To this day the citizens of our community are quick to point out that Nelson taught them, or their child, during D.A.R.E. They comment on his great personality, his caring demeanor and his smile.”