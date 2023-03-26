Spring greeted us Monday morning with a balmy 24 degrees.

Nature has a funny sense of humor. It’s like the humorous meme that describes winter as that angry person who storms out of the room, slamming the door, only to come back later, yelling: “And another thing.”

However, this weekend the temperatures are starting to look like the spring we love or, this year, like February.

No matter the temperatures, spring is here in full force and it is time to get your garden ready.

A good garden starts from the ground up. Our red clay soil can wreak havoc on plants, not to mention the siding on a house, the white fur of a dog and all of your children’s clothes.

The best $4 you can spend is by sending a soil sample to the NC Department of Agriculture. You can obtain a soil sampling kit and instructions on how to take a soil sample at the local county Cooperative Extension Office. It is typically a two-week turnaround on results, which are emailed to you.

Soil tests can alert you to specific nutrient concerns before you see plant problems. The report also helps select the best fertilizer for your soil. The local Cooperative Extension agents are a wealth of knowledge that goes underused by homeowners. Besides offering Master Gardener classes, they are willing to look at pictures and answer questions. That help can save you a great deal of time, money and frustration. They can also help you understand your soil sample results.

Before you sink that shovel into the ground, do you know where your underground lines are? A call to 811 will get lines located in 48 hours, for free. Don’t be that person who cuts the neighborhood cable line on a March Madness weekend.

This is a great time to get shrubs and trees into the ground to give them a chance to adjust before summer. As you start your spring planting, get a few bags of soil enhancement to add when planting to give your plants a good healthy start.

Keep in mind that the first year is critical. Keep your perennials, shrubs and trees well watered through the hot summer months to help them become established.

Take advantage of these beautiful days and get your yard and garden ready for spring. Clean out the stray leaves that have settled under bushes, gather the sticks and branches that have fallen over the winter. Cut back your liriope and ornamental grasses.

I hope that with these warming temperatures, you will be eager to get out and plant something. Not only is it good for the plane but good for your soul.

As a final tip, remember, the early bird gets a face full of spider webs, so be prepared.