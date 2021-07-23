‘A God thing’: Lowe’s grant allows Exodus Homes to renovate fellowship hall, kitchen

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. Reggie Longcrier, executive director of Exodus Homes, is not surprised at how God continues to bless the ministry even in a pandemic. “The Lord has brought us good friends like Tommy Luckadoo,” he said. “With their help we have made it through this last year and even prospered. Tommy has shown us how much he cares, and we know our hard work has not been in vain. He is the epitome of a cheerful giver.”

The renovation will include new flooring in the kitchen, a new commercial freezer, a new commercial oven, air conditioning, a new steam table, two handicap-accessible bathrooms, an expanded dining area and a mural celebrating the 25 years of the Exodus ministry.

“After the renovations, we’ll have the capability to feed more people and be handicap accessible, which is huge for us,” Smith said.

Over the past 18 years, Exodus Homes has used the fellowship hall for recovery meetings, special workshops, community recovery cookouts, sober socials, and 12-step meetings. Smith said it’s been 15 years since the fellowship hall was updated.