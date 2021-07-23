‘A God thing’: Lowe’s grant allows Exodus Homes to renovate fellowship hall, kitchen

Exodus Homes’ fellowship hall and kitchen is set to get a makeover this year.
“This renovation will increase the number of fellowship activities that we will be able to host for our residents and the community,” said the Rev. Susan Smith, pastor at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church. Exodus Homes is a faith-based United Way agency providing a supportive housing program for homeless recovering people.
Money for the renovation project comes from a grant through Lowe’s Home Improvement’s 100 Hometowns program, an initiative celebrating Lowe’s centennial. Out of the 2,200 submissions nationwide, Exodus Homes was one of the 100 impact projects chosen by Lowe’s to fund. Smith declined to say how much money the organization received from Lowe’s.
Smith said Tommy Luckadoo, a longtime volunteer and supporter of Exodus Homes, is the reason why the organization was recognized. “We can’t thank Tommy enough,” she said. “Without Tommy, this wouldn’t have happened. We’re still stunned that we actually got it.”
When Luckadoo first learned of the 100 Hometowns initiative, he did the work to recommend Exodus Homes. “I know how much they have used the facility over the years, and what condition it’s in. It has really been a challenge for the people preparing meals to get everything ready and serve,” he said. “This was a God thing, there’s no doubt about it.”
The Rev. Reggie Longcrier, executive director of Exodus Homes, is not surprised at how God continues to bless the ministry even in a pandemic. “The Lord has brought us good friends like Tommy Luckadoo,” he said. “With their help we have made it through this last year and even prospered. Tommy has shown us how much he cares, and we know our hard work has not been in vain. He is the epitome of a cheerful giver.”
The renovation will include new flooring in the kitchen, a new commercial freezer, a new commercial oven, air conditioning, a new steam table, two handicap-accessible bathrooms, an expanded dining area and a mural celebrating the 25 years of the Exodus ministry.
“After the renovations, we’ll have the capability to feed more people and be handicap accessible, which is huge for us,” Smith said.
Over the past 18 years, Exodus Homes has used the fellowship hall for recovery meetings, special workshops, community recovery cookouts, sober socials, and 12-step meetings. Smith said it’s been 15 years since the fellowship hall was updated.
“We believe that Jesus used mealtimes as teachable moments with disciples and followers,” Smith said. “When you sit down and break bread with someone there is an intimacy there that’s different from just meeting. Sharing a meal helps people grow spiritually; at mealtimes, our residents feel closer and connected to one another.”
The project is set to be completed by Oct. 31. Residents of Exodus Homes’ vocational training program, Exodus Works, have begun removing everything from the kitchen and storage areas in preparation for the work to begin.
Bill Knight from Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1450 Second St. NE in Hickory is the 100 Hometowns store captain working with Exodus Homes on the project. Luckadoo is the project manager over the construction, and Smith will manage the administrative activities with Lowe’s.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.