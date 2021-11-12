'A day that will never be forgotten:' Where things stand a year after fatal flooding in Alexander County

The cost for fixing the infrastructure damage stands at around $5.5 million.

Herman noted some similarities between the flooding last year and the flood of 1916, which claimed the lives of three children in Alexander County.

The loss of life and extent of the damage is enough to place the 2020 flood among the worst disasters to strike the county.

“Nov. 12th is definitely a day that will never be forgotten in Alexander County,” Herman said.

“It pushes my faith”

Robbie Flowers had a close relationship from the moment Mason was born in the back seat of his truck on Oct. 25, 2019.

While the dark memories of Nov. 12 still intrude, Robbie and Annette try to focus on the year they got to spend with Mason, on the memories of him pushing around his toy truck or picking up rocks to place in his mouth.

Robbie Flowers taught his grandson to throw his hand up in greeting to people around the campground where Mason was a beloved member of the community.

“He was such a good baby,” Annette said. “I mean, I know they say when it’s your time to go, it’s your time. But he didn’t have enough time on Earth here. I mean, he was an angel.”