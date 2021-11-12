'A day that will never be forgotten:' Where things stand a year after fatal flooding in Alexander County

Robbie Flowers says he dreams of his 1-year-old grandson Mason floating away in the floodwaters at the Hiddenite Family Campground.
“I feel like it’s my fault,” Robbie Flowers says through tears.
His wife Annette interjects. “It’s not,” she says. “He shouldn’t feel that way. I mean, he did everything he could do.”
Robbie Flowers continues, “I held on as long as I could and those buildings hit me and the campers hit me and knocked him away and it pinned me against that tree and I couldn’t get to him.”
Mason was the youngest person to die in catastrophic flooding that washed over Alexander County on Nov. 12, 2020.
There were four others who died at the campground: Crystal Dawn LeVan Reed, 49; Tyrell Jordan “Ty” Reed, 18; Tina Ann Allen, 52; and Ronald James Wintemute, 76.
A sixth victim, 64-year-old Daniel Keith Ballew, died in a car crash on Hopewell Church Road during the storm.
Sixteen roads in Alexander County required repairs or bridge replacements in the wake of the flood.
All of those repairs and replacements are complete save for one. Workers are putting in the new bridge on Cheatham Ford Road, a process that Gary Herman, the public information officer for Alexander County, said will likely be complete by the end of this year.
The cost for fixing the infrastructure damage stands at around $5.5 million.
Herman noted some similarities between the flooding last year and the flood of 1916, which claimed the lives of three children in Alexander County.
The loss of life and extent of the damage is enough to place the 2020 flood among the worst disasters to strike the county.
“Nov. 12th is definitely a day that will never be forgotten in Alexander County,” Herman said.
“It pushes my faith”
Robbie Flowers had a close relationship from the moment Mason was born in the back seat of his truck on Oct. 25, 2019.
While the dark memories of Nov. 12 still intrude, Robbie and Annette try to focus on the year they got to spend with Mason, on the memories of him pushing around his toy truck or picking up rocks to place in his mouth.
Robbie Flowers taught his grandson to throw his hand up in greeting to people around the campground where Mason was a beloved member of the community.
“He was such a good baby,” Annette said. “I mean, I know they say when it’s your time to go, it’s your time. But he didn’t have enough time on Earth here. I mean, he was an angel.”
Photos and videos of Mason help the Flowers keep the good memories alive. So do the memorials members of the campground made for the family. The Flowers treasure a framed memorial containing clothes, toys, and a photo of Mason. They also received a cross with Mason’s name and the names of other family members on it.
The couple try to deal with the pain the best they can and are preparing themselves for the difficult emotions dredged up by the first anniversary of the flooding.
It’s a bittersweet time for the couple.
Nov. 13 was the day authorities announced they found Mason. It’s also the couple’s wedding anniversary; they’ll be marking 35 years on Saturday.
Both Annette and Robbie said the situation has been a major spiritual test.
“I believe in God,” Annette Flowers said. “I do, but it’s just the simple fact that it’s hard to — it pushes my faith.”
In the midst of grief, the Flowers also felt gratitude for the support they have received from people and organizations from inside and outside of Alexander County.
“People took us in over there,” Robbie Flowers said. “The churches, the families, everyone else took us in and gave us a home to live in while ours was being fixed.”
Flowers credited the Rev. Jamie Steele of East Taylorsville Baptist Church for providing support and helping strengthen his faith.
Steele and the church were a major part of the recovery efforts in Alexander County. The church helped find housing for those displaced by the flood.
Steele said that all 21 families the church served from the campground have found permanent living arrangements, with some receiving campers donated by Samaritan’s Purse.
“They all have a place and they all seem to be in a pretty good place right now,” Steele said.
He added that the church had received around $230,000 in donations from across the state to support the families.
“You can’t fight the government”
In the eyes of the Alexander County government, the Hiddenite Family Campground has been closed since the floods.
Since camp operations were suspended for more than 90 days, the owners of the campground must now apply for conditional zoning in order to have a campground at that site.
Campground manager Kent Korte sees things differently. He has argued that since he had people in tents camping there at various points, the campground was still operating.
The argument has not persuaded the authorities, who have told him he is not allowed to have people camping in tents on the property.
From Korte’s perspective, there’s a lot of uncertainty. He said he feels government officials in Alexander County have not been helpful and he does not know exactly what they want when it comes to the campground.
The best Korte can say now is he would like to reopen the camp at higher elevation on the property, out of the floodplain.
He said time has been a blur since the flood, a series of 12-plus-hour days cleaning up the park, a process that is still ongoing a year later.
“Everything takes a lot more time than you think and time slips away, too,” Korte said. “That’s the other thing. I look back thinking it was a week ago I emailed somebody and it was a month.”
He said he’s considered legal options but is not sure if it would do any good.
“You can’t fight the government,” Korte said. “That’s what I’m learning. You have to do what they say and see what happens.”
