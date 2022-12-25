A day off work and a trip to Disney World made 2008 a cherished year

This year, as I approach my last Christmas with my HPD family, I can’t help but remember those Christmas holidays earlier in my career where I was scheduled to work. Those holidays were bittersweet. When my son and daughter were little, I remember putting their toys together just before going to work the night shift and getting home just in time to see their excitement on Christmas morning.

Having experienced what it’s like to work on Christmas, I will always have a special appreciation for the men and women who serve during the holidays, both at home and abroad, to ensure that we all can enjoy the blessing of Christmas. For those who serve, spending a Christmas home with family is all the more special.

My favorite Christmas memory was Christmas of 2008 and was one of those times. My daughter was 10 and my son was 7 at the time. My wife and I decided to surprise them with a trip to Disney World. Their excitement was mounting as there was only one more day of school before their Christmas break. After they went to sleep, my wife and I quietly loaded our luggage into the minivan and then wrapped up one Minnie Mouse doll and one Mickey Mouse doll and placed them under the tree. We then woke them up and told them that they each had one gift to open. I will never forget the confused and somewhat disappointed look on their faces as they realized we had woken them up just for a Mickey and Minnie doll.

When we told them we were leaving right away for Disney, the excitement on their faces will always be my most cherished Christmas memory. Who knows, maybe they will carry on this tradition!