A day of play and work ended with nap under a shade tree
A day of play and work ended with nap under a shade tree

Jim Yount and his grandson Ayden Self took a respite from the heat on July 5.

 Photo courtesy of Kathryn Hileman

A day of work and sun can leave any of us tuckered out.

That was the case for Jim Yount and his grandson Ayden Self on July 5. Daughter Kathryn Hileman sent us a photo and a note about the day.

It seems Jim was watching Ayden, who is 19 months old, while his daughter ran errands.

“Dad had plans to work in the garden and let Ayden help that day,” she wrote. “No matter what they are doing, Ayden loves hanging out with his Pawpaw. After playing and working in the garden, the summer heat was too much. So they sat down under a shade tree for a cold drink and a break that turned into a nap.”

Hileman said she found the pair fast asleep when she returned and could not resist snapping a photo.

“The special part of this is Ayden is running and playing with Pawpaw on the same ground that Pawpaw ran and played on when he was Ayden’s age,” she wrote.

The spot on 27th Avenue NE in Viewmont is where the home of her dad’s parents and grandparents stood, Hileman said.

