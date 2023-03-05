There was a lot of reminiscing going on at the Conover office of Dr. Billy Price. The good doctor and his longtime buddy Dan Timmerman, CEO of the Conover-based Timmerman Manufacturing, were exchanging recollections of a gathering that began in 1957 and lasted until the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to an end.

Eventually dubbed The Cup of Good Cheer, the annual Christmas event started small — just four men — and grew to some 200 fellows. It was an organic sort of thing. No initial planning with rules, officers and objectives. Just an informal Christmas Eve gathering of four young husbands, some already dads, who lived close to one another in a Conover neighborhood.

Standing in one of their basements or living rooms, liquid refreshment in hand, they cheered each other and, according to some, assembled Santa gifts. The men were Stine Isenhower, Harry Whisenant, Sonny Herman, and Harry Miller. One by one, the original four died. Stine was the last to pass on. The well-known, beloved servant of the people — family, church, community, and state — died Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 95.

In Stine’s memory, Billy, Dan, and other Cup of Good Cheer faithfuls closed the Cup of Good Cheer savings account and donated its contents to Carolina Caring. Stine had approved the contribution before his death, the organization having served many of The Cup of Good Cheer men and their families over the years. It was after Stine’s passing that the men decided to make the donation in his name.

On Feb. 23, Billy and Dan, along with Stine’s son Randy Isenhower and Sonny Herman’s son David Herman, presented Anne Bogen, Carolina Caring’s executive director of the foundation, with a check for $3,000.

She had this to say about the gift: “As Dr. Price and Mr. Timmerman shared happy memories of their times with ‘A Cup of Good Cheer’ and its humble beginnings with me, I couldn’t help but to think of Carolina Caring and how we are immeasurably blessed by knowing that ‘the small things often are the big things.’ Our staff take the time to get to know their patients, picking up on the small details and making them a part of their care. Mr. Isenhower asked just three close friends to help put Christmas toys together, and it grew into a big thing, a couple hundred men coming together for friendship, fellowship and fun. We are honored that their connections and camaraderie have come together to benefit Carolina Caring with a gift to our mission.”

As suggested, The Cup of Good Cheer simply evolved with attendees asking friends, new neighbors and work colleagues to join. New faces became regulars, and then they invited people. Before long, the party grew outside Conover’s borders with a variety of occupations represented: lawyers, law enforcement, elected officials, medical professionals, and so on. Blue-collar workers mingled with professionals.

Furthermore, the gathering required space. It went from homes to an office to business facilities. There were years in a cabin, on a river boat, in restaurants, and in community buildings.

In Billy’s case, his dad, Bill Price, was among those who joined the holiday merrymakers early on. At age 47, Bill died unexpectedly. Billy had barely begun his freshman year at UNC-Chapel Hill. Not too many years later, Billy returned to Conover and became one of the younger men at the Christmas get-togethers. In a way, he inherited a place at The Cup of Good Cheer table. “I was a legacy member,” said Billy. “My first party was in December 1979. I was 23.”

Dan, on the other hand, earned an invite by asking for it. “You always dreamed of being invited,” he recollected. “I mentioned it to Stine and got on the list.” Dan began to receive the coveted annual invitation that started with the words “Hear ye! Hear ye! Hear ye! ‘Tis the season to be jolly.”

“Once you got on the list, you were always invited,” said Billy.

Well, actually there was one way to be stricken from the roll: behave obnoxiously. “Generally, we didn’t have that problem,” said Billy.

The group got lucky when guys like Billy and Dan made the list. They’re workers. They are now and always have been. By the time they joined the party, it had grown and become an event that required preparation — securing a venue; writing and mailing invitations; purchasing cups, plates, napkins, utensils, ice, and drink mixers (All Good Cheer events were BYOB); preparing and buying food; and so on. And with lots of men attending, there had to be those among them willing to set up the party space, serve as bar hops, replenish ice and cups, put out the food, and clean up. When Billy and Dan’s predecessors — the original guys — got a little older, they turned everything over to Billy, Dan, and Horace Isenhower Jr. Others took on duties as well.

Among Billy’s jobs were tending bar and after-party cleanup. Dan made sure everyone signed in, distributed nametags, and collected money. With $10 to $15 per person, the host group paid the gathering’s expenses. Leftover cash went into the savings account mentioned earlier.

Dan said a core group would meet in November, review the list of invitees, add new names, and get the ball rolling. Dan and his wife, Paula, prepared and mailed the invitations in November. In the 1980s, the invitation included recognition of the wives who helped prepare food as well as the men who cooked. A favorite was Harry Miller’s “indescribably delicious onion soup,” whose recipe Harry would not share.

In the 1990s, the date of the party was fixed on the first Thursday in December.

Recounting the sorts of spreads the guests enjoyed, I think I saw Billy and Dan drool a little. The day before the event was when Dan and others got together in his backyard to boil 70 to 80 pounds of shrimp in a fish cooker. Then, early in the afternoon of the day of Good Cheer, the hosts made pimento cheese and chicken salad sandwiches. Also available to attendees were sub sandwiches, peanuts, pickles, potato chips, Li’l Smokies, and meatballs. Billy and Dan said due to some guests overdoing the shrimp eating, they had to start serving peel-and-eat shrimp to slow its consumption.

“Our program is the same as it’s always been — none,” wrote the Good Cheer hosts in a 1988 invitation, “Just come eat, drink, and chat with friends and neighbors.”

The party always began with Stine telling a slightly off-color joke followed by a two-minute history of the group and then the blessing.

“It was good clean fun,” said Dan. “An opportunity to see people you didn’t see all year long. It started at five. Everyone was gone by 9:30.”

The Cup of Good Cheer became a tradition so appreciated that when one of its attendees moved to Tennessee, he’d drive in good or bad weather to return to Catawba County for The Cup of Good Cheer.

In 62 years, there were only two hiccups. One was a 1990s ice storm that didn’t stop the party but greatly reduced the number of participants. Planners had prepared for 200. Fifty-seven showed up. “We sent a bag [of food] home with everyone who attended,” said Dan. “From that night on, the invitation said, ‘Regardless of the weather, we’ll have the party.’”

The second hitch was COVID, an interruption that turned into a death knell.

The final Cup of Good Cheer took place in December 2019 at the Newton Elks Lodge.

“It was great while it lasted,” said Dan.

Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.