98 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 10,262 cases since March.

The county saw one new coronavirus-related death on Monday, putting the county total at 140. There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the past seven days.

There are 90 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 4,479 new cases reported on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Monday’s cases bring the state total up to 483,647. There are 2,817 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 6,240 have died.