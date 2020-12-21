 Skip to main content
98 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 10,262 cases since March.

The county saw one new coronavirus-related death on Monday, putting the county total at 140. There have been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in the past seven days.

There are 90 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 4,479 new cases reported on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Monday’s cases bring the state total up to 483,647. There are 2,817 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 6,240 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

98 new cases

10,262 total cases

90 hospitalized

140 deaths

7,695 recovered

Burke County

57 new cases

5,513 total cases

23 hospitalized

75 deaths

4,123 recovered

Caldwell County

124 new cases

5,028 total cases

48 hospitalized

57 deaths

2,741 recovered

Alexander County

73 new cases

2,299 total cases

15 hospitalized

26 deaths

1,945 recovered

North Carolina

4,479 new cases

483,647 total cases

2,817 hospitalized

6,240 deaths

403,488 recovered

Burke County data is as of Sunday. Caldwell County data is as of Saturday.

