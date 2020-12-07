966 COVID-19 cases reported in 7 days

Catawba County reported 149 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Catawba County Health Department.

The new cases put the county total at 8,092 cases since the pandemic began. Nearly 12 percent of the county’s total cases were reported in the past seven days. A total of 966 cases were reported in seven days.

There are 72 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 103 have died.

Statewide there were 4,372 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 399,362 total cases in North Carolina. About 85 percent of those cases are considered recovered.

There are 2,240 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 5,560 have died.