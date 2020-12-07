 Skip to main content
966 COVID-19 cases reported in 7 days
966 COVID-19 cases reported in 7 days

Catawba County reported 149 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Catawba County Health Department.

The new cases put the county total at 8,092 cases since the pandemic began. Nearly 12 percent of the county’s total cases were reported in the past seven days. A total of 966 cases were reported in seven days.

There are 72 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 103 have died.

Statewide there were 4,372 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 399,362 total cases in North Carolina. About 85 percent of those cases are considered recovered.

There are 2,240 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 5,560 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

149 new cases

8,092 total cases

72 hospitalized

103 deaths

6,150 recovered

Burke County

96 new cases

4,577 total cases

22 hospitalized

71 deaths

3,602 recovered

Caldwell County

46 new cases

3,847 total cases

27 hospitalized

51 deaths

2,358 recovered

Alexander County

99 new cases

1,853 total cases

25 hospitalized

19 deaths

1,444 recovered

North Carolina

4,372 new cases

399,362 total cases

2,240 hospitalized

5,560 deaths

341,041 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Saturday.

