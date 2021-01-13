 Skip to main content
93 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Catawba County
COVID-19

Catawba County reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 13,439 cases. Of those, 11,694 cases are considered recovered — about 87 percent of cases.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, putting the county total at 203.

There are 100 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, North Carolina reported 5,098 new cases on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. A technical error caused the data reported Wednesday to show a lower than normal case count, according to NCDHHS.

The state total is 641,073 cases. There are 3,951 people hospitalized with the virus and 7,745 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

93 new cases

13,439 total cases

100 hospitalized

203 deaths

11,694 recovered

3,113 vaccinated

Burke County

90 new cases

7,545 total cases

26 hospitalized

92 deaths

5,661 recovered

1,515 vaccinated

Caldwell County

135 new cases

7,091 total cases

45 hospitalized

83 deaths

3,088 recovered

1,352 vaccinated

Alexander County

18 new cases

3,112 total cases

19 hospitalized

40 deaths

1,945 recovered

386 vaccinated

North Carolina

5,098 new cases

641,073 total cases

3,951 hospitalized

7,745 deaths

521,475 recovered

173,928 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Tuesday.

