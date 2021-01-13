93 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 13,439 cases. Of those, 11,694 cases are considered recovered — about 87 percent of cases.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, putting the county total at 203.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 100 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, North Carolina reported 5,098 new cases on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. A technical error caused the data reported Wednesday to show a lower than normal case count, according to NCDHHS.

The state total is 641,073 cases. There are 3,951 people hospitalized with the virus and 7,745 have died.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.