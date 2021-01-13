93 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 13,439 cases. Of those, 11,694 cases are considered recovered — about 87 percent of cases.
There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, putting the county total at 203.
There are 100 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, North Carolina reported 5,098 new cases on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. A technical error caused the data reported Wednesday to show a lower than normal case count, according to NCDHHS.
The state total is 641,073 cases. There are 3,951 people hospitalized with the virus and 7,745 have died.