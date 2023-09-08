Events commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks are planned in Conover and Hickory on Monday.

Conover’s event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater, located at 361 Fifth Ave. SE. If it rains, the event will be held in Conover Station across from the amphitheater.

The ceremony will include a moment of silence, presentation of colors from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, remarks from Mayor Kyle Hayman, prayers and scripture readings from Conover police chaplains and a special prayer from U.S. Army veteran John W. Robinson Sr.

The remembrance event in Hickory, which is sponsored by the city and the Hickory Elks Lodge, will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The Hickory event will include a tolling of the bell by a Hickory firefighter, presentation of the colors by the Fred T. Foard High School Army JROTC, music by the Hickory Community Choir with Nathan Hefner and a ceremonial salute by retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Charlie Self.

The city is inviting attendees to bring lawn chairs to ensure seating.