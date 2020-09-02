91 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw one new COVID-19-related death Wednesday. That marked the third day in a row with a death report, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest death puts the county total at 48. It was of a person in their 40s who was not hospitalized, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. The death is not related to a congregate living facility, and the person had no known underlying medical conditions.

The county saw 12 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, putting its total at 2,668. Of those, 2,438 people are estimated to be recovered — about 91% of the county’s cases, according to public health.

There have been 23,544 COVID-19 tests performed on Catawba County residents, according to public health. About 11.3% have been positive.

Twelve county residents are hospitalized with the virus.

North Carolina saw 1,129 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, bumping up the state total to 170,553.

There are 858 people hospitalized with the virus, and 2,779 have died.