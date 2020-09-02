 Skip to main content
91 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered
CATAWBA COUNTY

91 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered

  Updated
Catawba County saw one new COVID-19-related death Wednesday. That marked the third day in a row with a death report, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest death puts the county total at 48. It was of a person in their 40s who was not hospitalized, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. The death is not related to a congregate living facility, and the person had no known underlying medical conditions.

The county saw 12 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, putting its total at 2,668. Of those, 2,438 people are estimated to be recovered — about 91% of the county’s cases, according to public health.

There have been 23,544 COVID-19 tests performed on Catawba County residents, according to public health. About 11.3% have been positive.

Twelve county residents are hospitalized with the virus.

North Carolina saw 1,129 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, bumping up the state total to 170,553.

There are 858 people hospitalized with the virus, and 2,779 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

12 new cases

2,668 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,438 people recovered

Burke County

31 new cases

2,052 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

35 total deaths

1,771 people recovered

Caldwell County

2 new cases

1,435 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

20 total deaths

808 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

394 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

338 people recovered

North Carolina

1,129 new cases

170,553 total cases

858 patients hospitalized

2,779 total deaths

145,884 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

