91% of Catawba County COVID-19 vaccine recipients white

There are 16,900 Catawba County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those residents, 8,608 have had both doses and completed the vaccine series, according to a Friday update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the people who have received a first dose in Catawba County, 91.3 percent have been white, according to recently released data from the state. About 4.7 percent of the people who have received the first dose were Black and 1.7 percent were Asian or Pacific Islander. About 1.6 percent of recipients were Hispanic, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, 78.7 percent of 1,073,131 first doses the state has data for have been administered to white people. About 14.2 percent were administered to Black people and 2.4 percent to Asian people. About 2.3 percent of recipients have been Hispanic.

In Catawba County, 40 percent of first doses have been administered to people 75 and older, according to NCDHHS. About 37 percent were administered to people 65 to 74, 11.6 percent were administered to people 25-39 and 10 percent to 50-64-year-olds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 57.6 percent of Catawba County’s first doses went to women and 42 percent to men.

Case count