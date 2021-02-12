 Skip to main content
91% of Catawba County COVID-19 vaccine recipients white
CATAWBA COUNTY

There are 16,900 Catawba County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those residents, 8,608 have had both doses and completed the vaccine series, according to a Friday update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the people who have received a first dose in Catawba County, 91.3 percent have been white, according to recently released data from the state. About 4.7 percent of the people who have received the first dose were Black and 1.7 percent were Asian or Pacific Islander. About 1.6 percent of recipients were Hispanic, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, 78.7 percent of 1,073,131 first doses the state has data for have been administered to white people. About 14.2 percent were administered to Black people and 2.4 percent to Asian people. About 2.3 percent of recipients have been Hispanic.

In Catawba County, 40 percent of first doses have been administered to people 75 and older, according to NCDHHS. About 37 percent were administered to people 65 to 74, 11.6 percent were administered to people 25-39 and 10 percent to 50-64-year-olds.

About 57.6 percent of Catawba County’s first doses went to women and 42 percent to men.

Case count

Catawba County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as three new COVID-19-related deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 16,442. There have now been 266 county resident deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Friday, 43 county residents are hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 4,128 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to NCDHHS. There have been 814,594 total cases in North Carolina.

There are 2,151 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,376 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

48 new cases

16,442 total cases

43 hospitalized

266 deaths

15,268 recovered

16,900 vaccinated

Burke County

36 new cases

9,081 total cases

10 hospitalized

129 deaths

8,046 recovered

10,725 vaccinated

Caldwell County

31 new cases

8,225 total cases

28 hospitalized

127 deaths

7,101 recovered

10,265 vaccinated

Alexander County

13 new cases

3,730 total cases

13 hospitalized

71 deaths

1,945 recovered

3,750 vaccinated

North Carolina

4,128 new cases

814,594 total cases

2,151 hospitalized

10,376 deaths

730,454 recovered

1,177,951 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

