90-year-old accidentally crashes Chrysler into Viewmont Food Lion

The Food Lion in Viewmont is closed after a woman drove into the front of the store Wednesday afternoon.

Hickory Master Police Officer Spencer Marks said a 90-year-old woman got her foot stuck on the gas pedal of a Chrysler Pacifica and drove into the store not long after 1 p.m., causing “pretty substantial structural damage” to the building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Signs deeming the store unsafe were posted on the store. No one was hurt.

Marks said the woman is not facing charges and described it as an “unfortunate accident.”

The car had been cleared from the scene by 2:45 p.m.

Employees were turning shoppers away from the store. It was not clear Wednesday when the store would reopen.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.