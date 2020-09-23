90 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 90 percent of the people in Catawba County who tested positive for the coronavirus are now considered recovered, according to an updated weekly estimate from health offiicials.

Catawba County Public Health estimates that 2,750 of the county’s cases are recovered as of Wednesday. With 24 new cases reported Wednesday, the county has seen 3,052 cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 27,141 COVID-19 tests completed on residents of Catawba County and 11.3 percent have been positive, according to public health, which uses data provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 11 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 53 have died, according to public health.

Statewide, there were 952 new cases on Wednesday, putting the state total at 196,501 cases, according to NCDHHS.

There are 912 people currently hospitalized with the virus and 3,316 people have died.