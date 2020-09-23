 Skip to main content
90 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered
COVID-19 IN CATAWBA COUNTY

90 percent of Catawba County COVID-19 cases recovered

  • Updated
More than 90 percent of the people in Catawba County who tested positive for the coronavirus are now considered recovered, according to an updated weekly estimate from health offiicials.

Catawba County Public Health estimates that 2,750 of the county’s cases are recovered as of Wednesday. With 24 new cases reported Wednesday, the county has seen 3,052 cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 27,141 COVID-19 tests completed on residents of Catawba County and 11.3 percent have been positive, according to public health, which uses data provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 11 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 53 have died, according to public health.

Statewide, there were 952 new cases on Wednesday, putting the state total at 196,501 cases, according to NCDHHS.

There are 912 people currently hospitalized with the virus and 3,316 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

24 new cases

3,052 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

53 total deaths

2,750 people recovered

Burke County

19 new cases

2,309 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

43 total deaths

1,992 people recovered

Caldwell County

6 new cases

1,630 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

984 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

489 total cases

2 patients hospitalized

6 total deaths

438 people recovered

North Carolina

952 new cases

196,501 total cases

912 patients hospitalized

3,316 total deaths

176,422 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties data is as of Tuesday.

