9 percent of Catawba County residents fully vaccinated

About 9 percent of Catawba County’s population is fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. With each vaccination the impact will grow, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Though herd immunity — widespread immunity that makes spread of a disease unlikely — is when 70 to 90 percent of the population is immune to a disease, each vaccination has an impact, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said
“The impact of the vaccine will continually increase as vaccination becomes more widespread in Catawba County,” Killian said.
While 9 percent of the county’s population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — 14,491 people — 12.7 percent have received at least one dose, which is 20,345 residents as of Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Catawba County Public Health, in partnership with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center, is administering about 2,000 doses of the vaccine each week, according to Killian.
The biggest challenge slowing vaccinations is supply, Killian said. With small vaccine shipments, it will take some time before everyone gets the chance to be vaccinated.
“While we have the capacity to vaccinate many more people in Catawba County, we simply do not have enough doses to meet the demand,” Killian said.
The county’s partnership with the two hospitals helps maximize the number of vaccine doses Catawba County is getting from the state, Killian said. Soon, the county is hoping to receive more doses and partner with more vaccine providers when pharmacies and private practices get the vaccine in the future.
“(We) are encouraged by how enthusiastically this higher-risk population has embraced vaccination efforts,” Killian said.
As more people are eligible, the county is expecting to see more vaccine hesitancy. To combat people nervous or unwilling to get the vaccine, the health department is reaching out to different communities and populations to answer questions and get people the information they need, Killian said.
“Deciding to get the vaccine is important for a person’s own health, the health of their family and loved ones, and the health of our entire community,” Killian said.
This week, Catawba County began vaccinating educators and child-care employees. Soon, essential frontline workers who are working in-person will be able to be vaccinated. That group may take months to vaccinate, Killian said.
Those essential workers that become eligible on March 10 include workers in: critical manufacturing, higher education, groceries and medicine, food and agriculture, government, community services, health care, public health, public safety and transportation.
For those essential workers to get the vaccine, their employers will have to sign them up through a web portal, Killian said. More information on that process will be available as March 10 draws closer.
Though it will be some time before everyone will be vaccinated, each shot is a step in the right direction, Killian said.
“Although there is still a lot of uncertainty, what we do know is that each individual vaccinated is one more person protected right now, so we celebrate each and every vaccination,” she said.