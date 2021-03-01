9 percent of Catawba County residents fully vaccinated

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s partnership with the two hospitals helps maximize the number of vaccine doses Catawba County is getting from the state, Killian said. Soon, the county is hoping to receive more doses and partner with more vaccine providers when pharmacies and private practices get the vaccine in the future.

“(We) are encouraged by how enthusiastically this higher-risk population has embraced vaccination efforts,” Killian said.

As more people are eligible, the county is expecting to see more vaccine hesitancy. To combat people nervous or unwilling to get the vaccine, the health department is reaching out to different communities and populations to answer questions and get people the information they need, Killian said.

“Deciding to get the vaccine is important for a person’s own health, the health of their family and loved ones, and the health of our entire community,” Killian said.

This week, Catawba County began vaccinating educators and child-care employees. Soon, essential frontline workers who are working in-person will be able to be vaccinated. That group may take months to vaccinate, Killian said.